Ørsted A/S’s (DNNGY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a 1,015.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ørsted A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,015.00.

OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $44.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

