Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Short Interest Up 52.8% in September

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,200 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the August 31st total of 511,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 915,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. 527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,758. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $185.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.53%.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

