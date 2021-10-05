Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Owlet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Owlet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

OWLT stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.41. Owlet has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Owlet will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

