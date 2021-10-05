PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) & Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Head to Head Survey

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get PACCAR alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PACCAR and Lightning eMotors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PACCAR 1 5 3 1 2.40 Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67

PACCAR currently has a consensus target price of $103.56, indicating a potential upside of 31.47%. Lightning eMotors has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.07%. Given Lightning eMotors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than PACCAR.

Profitability

This table compares PACCAR and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PACCAR 7.90% 16.52% 6.21% Lightning eMotors N/A -93.59% -6.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of PACCAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of PACCAR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PACCAR and Lightning eMotors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PACCAR $18.73 billion 1.46 $1.30 billion $3.74 21.06 Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

PACCAR has higher revenue and earnings than Lightning eMotors.

Summary

PACCAR beats Lightning eMotors on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc. is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment provides finance and leasing products; and services provided to truck customers and dealers. The company was founded by William Pigott Sr. in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.