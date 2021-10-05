Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Short Interest Update

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 889,500 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the August 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PTVE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -9.30. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 329.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 122,127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 83.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 82,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter valued at $175,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

