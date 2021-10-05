PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MPGPF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PageGroup to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PageGroup from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PageGroup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPGPF opened at $8.61 on Friday. PageGroup has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 0.94.

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

