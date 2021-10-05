PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,800 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the August 31st total of 418,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:PRFX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,610. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. PainReform has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $7.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PainReform in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PainReform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PainReform by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PainReform by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 347,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in PainReform during the first quarter worth $3,710,000. 12.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

