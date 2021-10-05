Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $298,000 Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 66.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Itron by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,682,000 after buying an additional 1,092,316 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Itron by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,612,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,434,000 after buying an additional 216,786 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Itron by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 956,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,765,000 after buying an additional 334,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,795,000 after buying an additional 105,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Itron by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 775,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,533,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.39, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.96. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.83 and a 52 week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,275 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

