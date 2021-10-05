Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $363,000 Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 558.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 11.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,594,000 after purchasing an additional 334,106 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 57.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVTC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

