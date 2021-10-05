Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPOT opened at $221.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.96 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.52.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

