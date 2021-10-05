Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,657,000 after acquiring an additional 386,547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,779,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 488.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 824,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,514,000 after acquiring an additional 684,667 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of SGRY opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 3.15.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

