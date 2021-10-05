Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,490 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 31.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBBN. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $878.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.40 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

