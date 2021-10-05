Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 247.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DY opened at $71.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.30. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DY. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

