PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Get PC Connection alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.79. The stock had a trading volume of 43,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,283. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.72.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $704.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.24 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PC Connection will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in PC Connection by 99,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter worth about $247,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PC Connection (CNXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.