Pendle Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.28 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Pendle has a market capitalization of $20.28 million and $920,986.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00061659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00109943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00138170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,158.55 or 1.00014550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.78 or 0.06685340 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002730 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.