Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $2.35 Million in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,256 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Perficient by 130.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Shares of PRFT opened at $119.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $123.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.03.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

