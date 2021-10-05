Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,238 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1,097.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MSCI by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after acquiring an additional 834,479 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4,548.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,827,000 after acquiring an additional 597,029 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,638,000 after acquiring an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,727,000 after purchasing an additional 148,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 78.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 304,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,585,000 after purchasing an additional 133,664 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.43.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $587.30 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $667.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.