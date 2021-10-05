Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €225.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €223.00 ($262.35) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €202.33 ($238.04).

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €189.95 ($223.47) on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The business has a fifty day moving average of €185.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €178.50.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

