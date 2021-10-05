Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSMMY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at $70.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.52 and its 200-day moving average is $83.92. Persimmon has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $95.50.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

