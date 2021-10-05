PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTR. HSBC downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 5,514.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 48.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 41.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 1,236.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PTR opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13. PetroChina has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $51.16.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $1.789 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. PetroChina’s payout ratio is currently 246.90%.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

