PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.58

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.58 and last traded at $51.11, with a volume of 1442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.86 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.789 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. PetroChina’s payout ratio is currently 246.90%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 48.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 138.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 83,539 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the first quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

