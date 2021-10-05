Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

POFCY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.75.

Get Petrofac alerts:

OTCMKTS POFCY traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. 60,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,250. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.