Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

PNXGF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec lowered Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS PNXGF opened at $8.77 on Friday. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

