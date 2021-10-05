Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 103.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 132.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 68,582 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 72.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 41,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 23,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $29.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

