Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Position Reduced by CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong decreased its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 401,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,000 shares during the period. Pinduoduo makes up about 6.1% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $50,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 131.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 672.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

PDD stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.63. The company had a trading volume of 117,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,794,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.33 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $69.89 and a one year high of $212.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.61.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

