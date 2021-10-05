Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Purchases 357,695 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 569.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 420,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,695 shares during the quarter. Melco Resorts & Entertainment accounts for about 1.7% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 22.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,610,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,068,000 after acquiring an additional 981,241 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1,698.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 356,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLCO. Citigroup cut their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.49.

NASDAQ:MLCO remained flat at $$10.02 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,686. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

