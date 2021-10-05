Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Plexus were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 122.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Plexus by 6.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in Plexus by 1.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Plexus by 1.2% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci acquired 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $90.92 on Tuesday. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.30. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

