PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.71.

PPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 25th.

Shares of PPD stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $46.86. The company had a trading volume of 20,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. PPD has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPD will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PPD by 77.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PPD by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in PPD by 13.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PPD by 4.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in PPD during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

