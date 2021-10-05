PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stake Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,397 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,513 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,104 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,472,000 after purchasing an additional 234,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $32,746,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

PPG opened at $144.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.52 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

