Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.71.

PDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. CIBC downgraded Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of PDS traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,595. The company has a market cap of $547.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.99. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $44.52.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,170,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

