Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th.

Preferred Bank has increased its dividend payment by 57.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Preferred Bank has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average is $63.98. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $69.44.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.81 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Preferred Bank stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Preferred Bank worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

