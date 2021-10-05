Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3,090.3% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 93,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 90,267 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,846,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,151,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 423.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average of $73.53.

