Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

