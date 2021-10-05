Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $356,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

