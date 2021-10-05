Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 696 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

MDYG opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.16. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $80.32.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.