Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 830 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Appian by 119.9% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 669,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,289,000 after acquiring an additional 365,362 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Appian by 5.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,217,000 after purchasing an additional 325,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 269,518 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,049,000 after purchasing an additional 186,582 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,972,000 after buying an additional 140,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -129.34 and a beta of 1.77. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $62.29 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPN. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.