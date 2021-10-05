Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $232.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $177.10 and a twelve month high of $251.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.34.

