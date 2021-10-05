Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $95.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day moving average is $63.30. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

