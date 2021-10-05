Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

