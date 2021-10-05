Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,168,000 after purchasing an additional 288,084 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 367.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000.

IWO opened at $292.61 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $220.25 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.54.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

