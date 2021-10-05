Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Match Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Match Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Match Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Match Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Match Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 107,095 shares of company stock valued at $17,827,136 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group stock opened at $152.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.94. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 77.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.