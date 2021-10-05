Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 22.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

PGZ stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.17. 76,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,557. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,464 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.