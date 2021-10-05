Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 496 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $21,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000.

IUSG opened at $101.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.30. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.89 and a 1 year high of $109.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

