Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 8,761 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after buying an additional 2,145,361 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 1,812,587 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 765.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $125.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

