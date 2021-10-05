Private Advisor Group LLC Has $22.18 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 418,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

