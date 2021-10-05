Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,361 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,587 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 765.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,893 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $125.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.28 and a 200 day moving average of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

