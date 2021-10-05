Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,802 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $19,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Target by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,297 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Target by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 152,445 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,119 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Argus raised their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $225.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $150.80 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

