Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the development of drug products which intended to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical need. Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Heatwurx Inc., is based in HANOVER, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PCSA opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCSA. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

