Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

NYSE TDOC opened at $122.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,470 shares of company stock worth $2,930,104. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.