Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,981,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,877,000 after acquiring an additional 53,935 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after purchasing an additional 388,612 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,389,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,191,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,117,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.50.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $289.25 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.20 and a 12 month high of $340.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.20 and its 200 day moving average is $276.52.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

